U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, from the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, drop 2,000 pound Joint Direct Attack Munitions on a cave in eastern Afghanistan, Nov. 26, 2009. The 335th is deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael B. Keller) (Released)..
By Cal Biesecker |
18 hours ago |
08/07/2020

The addition last month of an entrenched military GPS receiver product business by BAE Systems will provide the company with more than just leading products that helps build out its portfolio in precision strike, particularly in the “kill chain” of missile…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.