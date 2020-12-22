U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Malloy and Staff Sgt. Jacob Puente from the 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, secure the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 as it is loaded under the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress at Edwards AFB, California, Aug. 6. The ARRW IMV-2 completed a captive carry test off the Southern California coast, Aug. 8. (Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin [LMT] are to conduct the first booster flight test of the hypersonic AGM-183 Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) in the next 10 days, the Air Force acquisition office (SAF/AQ) said on Dec. 22.
The service is looking…