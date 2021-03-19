A F-22 Raptor from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis AFB, Nev, finishes refueling during Orange Flag on 2 March. Orange Flag, the large force test event carried out three times annually by Air Force Test Center’s 412th Test Wing, combined with the 53rd Wing’s Black Flag, bringing a first for the test community March 2-4 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
5 hours ago |
03/19/2021

The U.S. Air Force tested emissions control (EMCON) tactics for the service’s F-35A fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT] in a combined Orange Flag and Black Flag exercise earlier this month.

“We actually dived into some F-35 EMCON tactics so how do we…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.