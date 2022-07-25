The Honorable Gabe Camarillo , Undersecretary of the Army, receives an orientation to the Transport Erector Launcher of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon by members of the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and Lockheed Martin during a visit to Huntsville, Alabama on April 1, 2022. Photo: William King, U.S. Army Materiel Command.
The Army’s number two civilian official has said it’s “too early to say” whether the service considers the new Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headset as the replacement for its Enhanced Night Vision Goggles-Binocular.
Gabe Camarillo,…