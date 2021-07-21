The Sikorsky S-70 Optionally Piloted Vehicle (OPV) Black Hawk was retrofitted with a technology kit to give it full-authority, fly-by-wire flight controls. Recently, this technology was tested in a first-of-its-kind mission, demonstrating the OPV Black Hawk’s complete supervised autonomy capabilities. Photo courtesy of Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company
The Army is planning to fly an autonomy-enabled Black Hawk helicopter, using technology developed in a DARPA program, at its next Project Convergence event, as the service looks to refine requirements for pursuing the technology on its Future Vertical Lift (FVL)…