An U.S. Army assault breacher vehicle of 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division prepares to plow through a simulated mine field during exercise Combined Resolve III at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 24, 2014. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Kingsbury/Released)
The Army is soliciting industry’s ability to deliver a future teleoperation kit to enable soldiers to remotely operate its Assault Breacher Vehicles (ABV), with plans to award prototype deals in fiscal year 2022.
