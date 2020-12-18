U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chez Carter, assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division ground guides a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a Table XII Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria in 2018 (U.S. Army Photo)
The Army on Friday officially opened the competition for its second attempt at the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program, refocused around an initial digital design phase to increase participation and bolstering industry’s opportunities to shape the…