The Honorable Douglas R. Bush, assistant secretary of the army for acquisition, logistics and technology, receives a briefing of current V Corps operations at Victory Corps Forward, from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris assigned to V Corps, during a visit to Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sep. 8, 2022. Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
By Matthew Beinart |
8 hours ago |
03/28/2023
highlights
Also In This Issue:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Army’s aim for potentially using multi-year deals to procure GMLRS rockets and Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 missiles is to get a cost savings percentage in the “high single digits,” according to the service’s top acquisition…

