The Honorable Douglas R. Bush, assistant secretary of the army for acquisition, logistics and technology, receives a briefing of current V Corps operations at Victory Corps Forward, from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris assigned to V Corps, during a visit to Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sep. 8, 2022. Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
Northrop Grumman [NOC] and Global Military Products, a division of Global Ordnance, will produce 155mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine under new deals from the Army totaling $522.3 million.
The Army said Tuesday the deals, officially awarded on Jan. 30, are…