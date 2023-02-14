The X-62A Variable Stability In-Flight Simulator Test Aircraft, or VISTA, flies over Palmdale, Calif., on Aug. 26th last year. A joint Department of Defense team executed 12 artificial intelligence (AI) flight tests in which AI agents piloted the X-62A VISTA to perform advanced fighter maneuvers at Edwards AFB, Calif., last Dec. 1-16, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Air Force Test Center, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) held 12 artificial intelligence (AI)-driven flight tests last December at Edwards AFB, Calif., of the X-62A Variable Stability In-Flight…