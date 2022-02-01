A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee discusses with Gen. Ed Daly, the commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, during a visit Sept. 4 how upgrades at Crane Army’s flagship flexible manufacturing complex allow CAAA to produce conventional munitions faster and more effectively. (Photo: Hayley Smith).
The Army is set to brief lawmakers soon on its new 15-year, likely $16 billion organic industrial base modernization plan and is also moving ahead with a new focus on bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities “to the tactical edge,” the service’s top logistics…