FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
The Army is soliciting proposals for new armor kits to better protect its range of Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle (FHTV) trucks, with a contract award planned for this fiscal year.
An eventual contract will include an initial order for 16 FHTV protection…