The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), far left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Farragut (DDG-99), left, USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), middle, and USS Lassen (DDG-82), right, steam in formation during transit of the Atlantic Ocean as part of a Surface Action Group on Sept. 16. (Photo by U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
2 hours ago |
09/26/2019

The Navy’s 2nd Fleet (C2F) temporarily set up an expeditionary Maritime Operations Center (MOC) in Keflavik, Iceland, while a group of ships operates in the North Atlantic, the service said Tuesday.

The service explained the MOC will provide the U.S. Naval…

