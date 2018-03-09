The State Department has approved a possible $45 million deal with Japan for conversion kits to upgrade its MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) from Block IB Baseline 1 to Block IB Baseline 2.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress…
State Department Approves Possible $45 Million Deal With Japan For Phalanx CIWS Conversion Kits
The State Department has approved a possible $45 million deal with Japan for conversion kits to upgrade its MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) from Block IB Baseline 1 to Block IB Baseline 2.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress…