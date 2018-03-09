  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • State Department Approves Possible $45 Million Deal With Japan For Phalanx CIWS Conversion Kits

State Department Approves Possible $45 Million Deal With Japan For Phalanx CIWS Conversion Kits

Defense Daily International | 03/09/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The State Department has approved a possible $45 million deal with Japan for conversion kits to upgrade its MK 15 Phalanx Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) from Block IB Baseline 1 to Block IB Baseline 2.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *