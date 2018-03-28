  • Home /
State Department Approves $106.8 Million Helicopter Support Deal With Saudi Arabia

Helicopter News | 03/28/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The State Department has approved a possible $106.8 million maintenance support deal with Saudi Arabia to continue providing services for its Aviation Command’s aircraft fleet.The Defense Security Cooperation notified Congress March 22 of the Foreign Military…

