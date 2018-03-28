The State Department has approved a possible $106.8 million maintenance support deal with Saudi Arabia to continue providing services for its Aviation Command’s aircraft fleet.The Defense Security Cooperation notified Congress March 22 of the Foreign Military…
State Department Approves $106.8 Million Helicopter Support Deal With Saudi Arabia
