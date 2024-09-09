Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Michael J. McCord provide testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of Defense fiscal 2025 budget request and Future Years Defense Program, Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., April 9, 2024. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
13 hours ago |
09/09/2024

The White House on Monday said President Biden would veto House Republicans’ proposed six-month stopgap funding bill, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also warning lawmakers that the legislation would have “devastating” impacts on Pentagon efforts.

In…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.