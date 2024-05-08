Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Michael J. McCord provide testimony at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Department of Defense fiscal 2025 budget request and Future Years Defense Program, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., May, 8 2024. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
7 hours ago |
05/08/2024

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed on Wednesday the U.S. paused a shipment of bombs to Israel over concerns related to protection of civilians ahead of the planned operation into the Rafah area of Gaza.

During a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee…

