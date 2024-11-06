Pictured are 18th Space Defense Squadron (SDS) and Maxar Technologies' personnel at work on the 18 SDS operations floor at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. on April 16. Space Force said that such personnel aided the May launch of Maxar's WorldView Legion satellites from Vandenberg (U.S. Space Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
17 hours ago |
11/06/2024

The U.S. Space Force said on Wednesday that it has added five companies to the U.S. Space Command Combined Space Operations Center’s (CSpOC) Commercial Integration Cell (CIC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and is in the process of adding another…

