Financier John Phelan, Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Navy in November 2024. Serves as founder and chairman of Rugger Management LLC, previously serving as managing partner and co-founder of MSD Capital, LP, a private investment firm that works for Michael Dell and family. He is also on the board of the nonprofit Spirit of America. (Photo: Spirit of America)
President-elect Trump picked financier John Phelan as his nominee to be the next Secretary of the Navy, he announced Tuesday.
“It is my great honor to announce John Phelan as our next United States Secretary of the Navy! John will be a tremendous force for…