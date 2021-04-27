Leaders from the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office enter the portable control center of Air Force Research Laboratory’s Tactical High Power Operational Responder (THOR) to view the system’s drone-killing capabilities on Feb. 11 at Kirtland AFB, N.M. THOR is a prototype directed energy weapon used to disable the electronics in drones, and specifically engineered to counter multiple targets – such as a drone swarm. A number of contractors, including BAE Systems, Verus Research, and Leidos, helped develop THOR (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
3 hours ago |
04/27/2021

The threat of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) is a top concern for the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie.

Two disparate issues–the future of refugees/displaced persons in the CENTCOM area of responsiblity (AoR)…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.