Soldiers assigned to 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conduct tube-launched, optically tracked, Wire-guided", or TOW, live fire excessive at Fort Campbell, KY. April 25, 2018. the "TOW" missile is an anti-tank missile that forms part of the U.S. Army Bradley fighting vehicle. Photo by Sgt. Arturo Guzman.
The State Department has approved a potential $691 million deal with Egypt for TOW-2A anti-tank missiles and support.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on Thursday of the new foreign military sale.
