The Department of Homeland Security is expanding an existing small business multi-award contract for program management and technical services, adding $450 million to the potential ceiling value and extending the length of the ordering period by three years.

The extension of the Program Management, Administrative, Operations (Clerical), and Technical Services program (PACTS II) strategically-source contract vehicle maintains a pool of service-disabled veteran-owned small business contractors to prevent a gap in services while DHS completes a new competition for the program.

The extension overs three one-year periods ending on Feb. 28, 2025. The new PACTS II ceiling value is $2 billion, about 30 percent higher than the previous $1.5 billion top.

There are 32 contract holders under PACTS II.