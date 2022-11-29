Also In This Issue:

The State Department has approved a potential $1 billion deal with Qatar for the sale of 10 Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat Systems (FS-LIDS).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Tuesday of the new foreign military sale.

FS-LIDS is a counter-drone system of systems composed of radars, electronic warfare tools, kinetic capabilities and common command and control platforms.

Raytheon Technologies [RTX] and Northrop Grumman [NOC] are the principal contractors for the deal.

As part of the FS-LIDS deal, Qatar would also receive 200 of Raytheon’s Coyote Block 2 interceptors, Coyote launchers, counter-unmanned electronic warfare systems, Ku-band multi-function radio frequency system radars and Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) EO/IR cameras.

“The proposed sale will improve Qatar’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against unmanned aircraft systems,” the DSCA wrote in a statement.