An Atlas V rocket carrying the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4 satellite lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Jan. 19, 2018. The SBIRS program delivers timely, reliable and accurate missile-warning and infrared surveillance information to the president of the United States, the secretary of defense, combatant commanders, the intelligence community and other key decision makers. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Dalton Williams)
The Space Force has completed the preliminary design reviews for two potential mission payloads for the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellites that will become the U.S. military’s next missile warning systems, the service announced…