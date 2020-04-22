The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Navy sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex (AAMDTC) at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai, Hawaii, successfully conduct launch a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptor in Flight Test Integrated-03 (FTI-03). (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
A top Defense Department official 0n Tuesday said the department expects to conduct a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA flight test against an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)-representative threat this summer.
The FY 2018 defense authorization act…