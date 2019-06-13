The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Navy sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex (AAMDTC) at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai, Hawaii, successfully conduct launch a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptor in Flight Test Integrated-03 (FTI-03). (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The House Armed Services Committee approved an amendment to the FY ’20 defense authorization bill that reinstates a planned Standard Missile (SM)-3 Block IIA intercept test.
While the FY ’18 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) required a test of the…