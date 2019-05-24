Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The Department of Defense is preparing a stop-work order on activity for the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV) program after assessing the current plan is “not viable” due to unspecified technical issues.
Under Secretary of Defense…