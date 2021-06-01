The L3Harris and Air Tractor AT-802U Sky Warden is the companies' entry in U.S. Special Operations Command's Armed Overwatch program. Sky Warden’s name derives from the A-1E Sky Raider—used for search and rescue air cover during the Vietnam War by Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC)–and the U-28A Draco, which has the call sign “Warden” during combat operations. AFSOC uses the U-28A, a modified Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, for ISR missions. (Air Tractor Photo)
U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) is requesting $193 million for the Armed Overwatch program in fiscal 2022, including $170 million in procurement for six aircraft.
The $193 million would be an increase of $147 million from the $46 million provided by…