Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite announces USS Constellation (FFG-62) as the name for the first ship in the new Guided Missile Frigate class of ships while aboard the museum ship Constellation in Baltimore Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Md., Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levingston Lewis)
Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite announced the first FFG(X) guided-missile frigate will be named the USS Constellation.
Speaking aboard the recreated wooden museum ship USS Constellation in Baltimore on Oct. 7, Braithwaite connected the new frigates…