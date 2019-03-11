FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] has received a $23.6 million dollar order to recapitalize nearly 50 Heavy Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) for the National Guard.
The deal is the first under a new $237.7 million HEMTT recapitalization order awarded in early…