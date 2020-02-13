The sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite is unloaded from an Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy Sunday Jan. 12 at the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, was delivered to the 45th Space Wing of the U.S. Space Force. Photo: Kyle Ryan, Lockheed Martin
The date for the latest and final advanced EHF (AEHF-6) satellite to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, has been pushed back nearly one week, launch provider United Launch Alliance said.
The current launch date is March 19 at 3:22 p.m., the…