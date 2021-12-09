A joint Army-Navy color guard retires the colors during the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on December 8, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernesto Bonilla)
The Navy commissioned the newest guided-missile destroyer, the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118), on Dec. 8 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
DDG-118 is the 69th overall Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and a Flight IIA model. It was built by General Dynamics’…