Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) released the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the next missile defense interceptor, the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI), on Friday.
The NGI replaces the scrapped the Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV) program, which was canceled…