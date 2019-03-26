Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) conducted a successful intercept test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) class target on March 25 in the first salvo test using two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBIs).
In this test, the first GBI, called GBI-Lead,…