Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Gen. Jay Raymond, Air Force Space Command commander, speaks to the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference in Montgomery, Ala., Aug. 28, 2017. “Nothing happens without cyber. That connectivity is what gives us our strength. You are the DNA of multi-domain operations. Nothing happens unless you can get connected in this information age,” said Raymond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Cox/Released)
Air Force Space Command (AFSPC) Commander Gen. John Raymond has been nominated to become the first leader of the newly established U.S. Space Command, the Pentagon said March 26.
