Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Gen. Jay Raymond, Air Force Space Command commander, speaks to the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference in Montgomery, Ala., Aug. 28, 2017. “Nothing happens without cyber. That connectivity is what gives us our strength. You are the DNA of multi-domain operations. Nothing happens unless you can get connected in this information age,” said Raymond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Cox/Released)
The U.S. Space Command’s stand up is well underway, with initial responsibilities identified and over 600 U.S. Strategic Command personnel scheduled to transfer, but leaders have not yet determined an initial operating capability date.
The Senate Armed Services…