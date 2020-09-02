U.S. Air Force Maj. Paul "Loco" Lopez, F-22 Demonstration Team commander/pilot, flies his F-22 above the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' F/A-18s during a first-ever formation, in Beaufort, South Carolina, on April 25 last year. The F-22 aircraft are receiving new M-code navigation capability (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
6 hours ago |
09/02/2020
Also In This Issue:

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Sept. 2 that its Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation System (INS)-Modernization, EGI-M, has passed a critical design review (CDR).

The CDR marked the completion of detailed hardware and software design…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.