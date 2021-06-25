The RCV-L can be equipped with a Tethered Unmanned Aerial System, a small drone that can be deployed to conduct aerial reconnaissance while the vehicle is at a safe distance. Other equipment to be tested on the RCV-L experimental prototype includes the M153 Common Remotely Operated Weapons Station II (CROWS II), the .50 caliber M2 machine gun, and the 40mm MK19 Mod 3 automatic grenade launcher. Photo: Bruce Huffman, Michigan National Guard.
Kongsberg announced last Friday the company recently conducted several successful Javelin missile shots with multiple configurations of its Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) from three different vehicles, including the first time firing from the U.S.…