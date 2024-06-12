FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
4 hours ago |
06/12/2024

As the Army pursues its next-generation Common Tactical Truck (CTT) effort, House appropriators want the service to conduct an Analysis of Alternatives study for the program that would include assessing the option of modernizing via recapitalization of the current…

