Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, and Ret. Adm. John Aquilino, then commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meet with Robert Houck, Aegis ashore site program manager at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, for a site tour on April 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
The House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee (HAC-D) on Wednesday advanced its $833.1 billion fiscal year 2025 spending bill, while the panel’s top Democrat said the inclusion of GOP-proposed “harmful policy riders” would hinder the legislation from picking…