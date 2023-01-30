FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
The Army has selected Oshkosh Defense [OSK], Mack Defense, Navistar Defense and a team of American Rheinmetall Vehicles and GM Defense [GM] to deliver prototypes for its next-generation tactical truck program, with plans to begin evaluating vehicles in early 2024.
Following…