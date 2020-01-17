An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 20 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)., marking the first time an E-2D had landed aboard the Ford. CVN-78 is conducting aircraft compatibility testing to continued testing the EMALS and AAG launch and recovery systems. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) aircraft carrier started Aircraft Compatibility Testing (ACT) last week while Navy officials noted this will be one of 11 underway times during the Post Delivery Test and Trial (PDT&T) period.
The Ford left its Norfolk, Va.,…