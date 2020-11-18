The second phase of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management pilot program (UTM/UPP) ended with testing demonstrations in partnership with the NASA focused on testing remote identification (RID) technology and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations.
