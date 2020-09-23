Uncategorized Editor’s Note Share: By John Robinson | 3 hours ago | 09/23/2020 Also In This Issue:Marine Corps Commandant Talks Divestitures, Budget Outlook To Meet 2030 Force Redesign PlanAir Force Considers Legacy Platform Retirements and Replacement by eSeries SystemsHouse Passes CR To Fund Government Through Dec. 11DHS IG Blames CBP For Failing To Protect Biometric Data That Ended Up On Dark WebFirst MQ-8C Delivered To East CoastArmy Reviewing $16 Billion Ammo Production Modernization Plan Over Safety, Supply Chain ConcernsIf CR Goes Longer, Navy Will Ask For More ExemptionsCoast Guard Awards Bollinger $222 Million For Four FRCsSievers Taking Over as Y-12 Site Manager as CNS Leadership Shuffle ContinuesBAE Unveils New Medium UUVArmy Flies CH-47 Chinook With GE Aviation’s T408 EngineCoast Guard Cutter Waesche Suffers Fire, Arrives In Port For InspectionNNSA Estimates W87-1 Will Cost Almost $15B, GAO Questions Ready DateSandia Office Space Being Cleaned Up After Confirmed COVID-19 CaseEditor’s Note Please Give Us Your Feedback on Defense Daily Here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3B8MVDV Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily? You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content. LOGIN Forgot Password? Not a subscriber or a registered user yet? Get a Free Trial Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) , to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website. REGISTER Forgot your username/password? If you are already a Defense Daily subscriber or registered user, login here. Register Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) , to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.