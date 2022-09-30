Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker hold a press briefing in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
This week’s meeting of national armaments directors from 45 countries, the European Union, and NATO resulted in plans to stand up smaller working groups to help form multinational strategies aimed at addressing defense industrial base and supply chain challenges…