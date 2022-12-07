U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Greg Van Splunder and Lt. Col. Brandon Stock, pilots with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire Air National Guard, guide their KC-46A Pegasus as it receives fuel from another Pease KC-46A during a 36-hour mission on Nov. 16 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
4 hours ago |
12/07/2022

The House-Senate agreement on the fiscal 2023 defense authorization bill mandates that the U.S. Air Force have an inventory of 466 tankers, at a minimum, and 186 Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-22s.

In June, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said that the service would…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.