A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron undergoes pre-flight procedures at Edwards AFB, Calif., Aug. 8, 2020. The aircraft conducted a captive-carry flight test of the Lockheed Martin AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the Southern California coast. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
While Congress looks to have another month to agree to fiscal 2022 appropriations bills, which will likely bundle in a package, including the defense spending bill, leaders of the Air Force Association (AFA) point to the impact on modernization of the congressional…