Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island July 29, 2019. They held a Town Hall meeting aboard the depot to address the current state of the Marine Corps and discussed their future vision and expectations for Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer Bobby J. Yarbrough)
The long-term budget impacts of the pandemic may cause a delay in the Marine Corps’ plans to redesign the force by 2030, the service’s top official said Thursday.
Gen. David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, told attendees during a virtual Defense One…