Sixteen KC-46A Pegasus’ and five KC-135 Stratotankers line up for an elephant walk during Exercise Lethal Pride March 27, at McConnell AFB, Kan. The elephant walk launched the exercise and consisted of aircraft and air crews from both the 22nd Air Refueling Wing and the 931st Air Refueling Wing (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Boeing [BA] said on March 31 that the U.S. Air Force has awarded the company a $184 million Block 1 upgrade contract to install advanced communications on the KC-46A Pegasus.
“Upgrades include line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight communications technologies…