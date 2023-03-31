From left: Kennie Martinez and Marc Dannemiller, Raytheon Intelligence & Space employees, unbox the first of two Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band fleet representative pods that were delivered to the Airborne Electronic Attack Systems (PMA-234) pod shop at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md. on July 7, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
Naval Air Systems Command awarded Raytheon Technologies [RTX] a $650 million contract to build and deliver 15 ship sets’ worth of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) units as part of low rate initial production (LRIP) Lot III.
The NGJ program seeks to…